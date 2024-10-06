Sports Headlines: Showdowns, Victories, and Injuries

Weekend sports were marked by intense competitions and notable performances. The America's Cup saw New Zealand preparing to face off against Britain's seasoned skipper, Ben Ainslie, with New Zealand maximizing practice on their allotted race course time.

In Major League Baseball, the Cleveland Guardians delivered a commanding performance against the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, with a 7-0 victory led by Lane Thomas' home run and David Fry's double in the sixth inning.

Meanwhile, the NFL spotlight focused on the Saints' decision to bench five key players for their Monday Night showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, including the dynamic Taysom Hill, who recently played a significant role against the Atlanta Falcons.

(With inputs from agencies.)