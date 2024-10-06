All Eyes on Abhishek Sharma: The Rising Star of Indian Cricket

As India prepares for the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior, the spotlight is on Abhishek Sharma, one of this year's most thrilling young cricket talents. The T20I series kicks off today with matches also scheduled in Delhi and Hyderabad on September 9 and 12.

Abhishek Sharma, at 24, has captured attention with a stellar IPL 2024 season, scoring 484 runs in 16 matches at an average of 32.26, including three half-centuries. His 75* personal best was part of a record-breaking 42 sixes, setting the highest mark for an Indian in a single IPL season. This performance earned him a spot in the squad for a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe post-IPL, where he scored a stunning 100 off 47 balls in the second T20I despite a modest total series tally.

In 21 T20Is this year, Sharma has accumulated 608 runs, averaging 32.00 with a strike rate of 197.40, the best among T20 batters, surpassing even Andre Russell. His prowess against spin, reflected in a strike rate of 205.5, stands unrivaled among Indian players. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma replaces all-rounder Shivam Dube, who is out due to a back injury, ahead of the series opener.

India heads into this series after sweeping a two-match Test series against Bangladesh 2-0. The squad includes players like Suryakumar Yadav as captain and other key players such as Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya.

