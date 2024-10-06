Left Menu

Germany's Star Kai Havertz Sidelined with Knee Injury

Kai Havertz, Germany's forward, will miss the upcoming Nations League games against Bosnia and the Netherlands due to a knee injury. Jonathan Burkardt will replace him. Havertz played for Arsenal in their recent Premier League victory but will not participate in the international matches.

Updated: 06-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:18 IST
Germany's Star Kai Havertz Sidelined with Knee Injury
Kai Havertz

Germany's forward Kai Havertz is set to miss two crucial Nations League fixtures due to a knee injury, the national team confirmed on Sunday. Despite playing the full match for Arsenal in their 3-1 win against Southampton, Havertz will not join his national teammates.

In place of Havertz, national team coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Jonathan Burkardt. The announcement was made on social media platform X, wishing Havertz a speedy recovery.

Germany is scheduled to visit Bosnia on Friday, followed by a home game against the Netherlands on October 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

