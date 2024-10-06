Germany's Star Kai Havertz Sidelined with Knee Injury
Kai Havertz, Germany's forward, will miss the upcoming Nations League games against Bosnia and the Netherlands due to a knee injury. Jonathan Burkardt will replace him. Havertz played for Arsenal in their recent Premier League victory but will not participate in the international matches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:18 IST
Germany's forward Kai Havertz is set to miss two crucial Nations League fixtures due to a knee injury, the national team confirmed on Sunday. Despite playing the full match for Arsenal in their 3-1 win against Southampton, Havertz will not join his national teammates.
In place of Havertz, national team coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Jonathan Burkardt. The announcement was made on social media platform X, wishing Havertz a speedy recovery.
Germany is scheduled to visit Bosnia on Friday, followed by a home game against the Netherlands on October 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
