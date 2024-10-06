Left Menu

Harmanpreet's Experience Keys India's Victory Over Pakistan in T20 World Cup

In a critical Women's T20 World Cup match, Harmanpreet Kaur's seasoned performance led India to a narrow victory over Pakistan, a win crucial for their semi-final aspirations. Despite a shaky chase of 106 runs, India's net run rate remains low, necessitating even stronger performances against Australia and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:10 IST
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's years of experience proved crucial as India scraped a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup clash, keeping semi-final prospects alive.

The chase of a modest 106 runs was fraught with challenges as the Indian batters struggled, with Harmanpreet delivering a vital 24-ball 29 before retiring hurt just shy of the finish line. Despite the win, India's low net run rate of -1.217 is problematic, placing them below Pakistan's -0.555.

To secure a semi-final spot, India must defeat both Australia and Sri Lanka convincingly. The bowling unit, however, showcased commendable control, restricting Pakistan to 105 for 8 with tight lines and strategic use of pace, demonstrating cohesion and understanding of pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

