Sports Highlights: Thrilling Victories and Unexpected Setbacks

The world of sports witnessed a series of remarkable events that kept fans on the edge of their seats. In baseball, Shohei Ohtani's three-run homer propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-5 win over the San Diego Padres, ending their postseason losing streak.

Over in the NFL, injuries were a setback for teams, with Dolphins' running back De'Von Achane and Bengals' cornerback Dax Hill leaving their respective games due to concussions and knee injuries.

Other noteworthy events included Francisco Bagnaia's MotoGP victory in Japan, and Coco Gauff's straight-set win in the China Open, further establishing her dominance on hardcourt.

(With inputs from agencies.)