India Aims to Clinch T20I Series in High-Octane Battle Against Bangladesh

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, arrived in New Delhi for their second T20I match against Bangladesh. Eyeing a series victory, India leads 1-0 after a seven-wicket win facilitated by strong performances from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya. The team received a warm welcome from fans at the airport.

Updated: 07-10-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:26 IST
Team India arrives in New Delhi. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Following a 1-0 lead in the series, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India touched down at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday in anticipation of their second T20I face-off against Bangladesh. Amid spirited cheers, players were warmly greeted by fans as they departed for their hotel in the capital city.

The Indian team aims to secure the series with another win in the second match of this three-game encounter scheduled for Wednesday, promising a high-scoring spectacle. This comes after overpowering Bangladesh with a seven-wicket victory in the first T20I match in Gwalior, where Suryakumar's squad initially opted to field.

In the series opener, Bangladesh posted a modest 127 after lackluster batting performances. Notable contributions came from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy each claimed three wickets in stellar spells. During India's chase, Hardik Pandya's explosive knock saw them meet the target effortlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

