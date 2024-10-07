India Aims to Clinch T20I Series in High-Octane Battle Against Bangladesh

Following a 1-0 lead in the series, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India touched down at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday in anticipation of their second T20I face-off against Bangladesh. Amid spirited cheers, players were warmly greeted by fans as they departed for their hotel in the capital city.

The Indian team aims to secure the series with another win in the second match of this three-game encounter scheduled for Wednesday, promising a high-scoring spectacle. This comes after overpowering Bangladesh with a seven-wicket victory in the first T20I match in Gwalior, where Suryakumar's squad initially opted to field.

In the series opener, Bangladesh posted a modest 127 after lackluster batting performances. Notable contributions came from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy each claimed three wickets in stellar spells. During India's chase, Hardik Pandya's explosive knock saw them meet the target effortlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)