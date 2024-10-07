Mohun Bagan's AFC Tournament Withdrawal: A Security Concerns Fallout

In a recent development, Indian football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant withdrew from the AFC Champions League Two after not traveling to Iran for a match against Tractor SC. This decision followed Iran's launch of ballistic missiles towards Israel on October 1.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) clarified that the withdrawal rendered Mohun Bagan's participation null and void. This decision was driven by safety concerns expressed by the players and club officials.

The AFC announced that the situation would be discussed by the relevant committees for further evaluation and a possible resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)