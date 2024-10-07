Mohun Bagan's AFC Tournament Withdrawal: A Security Concerns Fallout
Due to security concerns after Iran's missile launch towards Israel, Indian club Mohun Bagan Super Giant withdrew from their AFC Champions League Two match against Tractor SC in Iran. Their participation was voided, and the situation will be addressed by AFC's committees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:59 IST
In a recent development, Indian football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant withdrew from the AFC Champions League Two after not traveling to Iran for a match against Tractor SC. This decision followed Iran's launch of ballistic missiles towards Israel on October 1.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) clarified that the withdrawal rendered Mohun Bagan's participation null and void. This decision was driven by safety concerns expressed by the players and club officials.
The AFC announced that the situation would be discussed by the relevant committees for further evaluation and a possible resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Blows After Beirut Airstrike
Satellite news network Al Jazeera says Israel raids its office in Ramallah in the West Bank and orders it closed, reports AP.
Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah Commanders, Kill 37
Israeli Troops Raid Al Jazeera Offices Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Over 100 Rockets Fired from Lebanon into Israel