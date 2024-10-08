Ireland Triumphs in ODI Finale Against South Africa

In a dramatic conclusion to the series, Ireland emerged victorious against South Africa, defeating them by 69 runs in the final one-day international in Abu Dhabi. Star opener Paul Stirling shone with 88 runs from 92 balls, guiding Ireland to a total of 284 for nine in their 50 overs.

Facing challenges from the outset, South Africa's innings faltered early, bowled out for 215 under Ireland's commanding performance. Despite a valiant 91-run effort from Jason Smith in his second ODI, South Africa could not recover from losing three wickets for just 10 runs.

The match witnessed a mix of development, with Ireland capitalizing on a series they had already lost, taking consolation in this decisive victory, while South Africa rested key players and contended with injuries, including former international JP Duminy's unexpected return to the field.

