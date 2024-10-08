Ireland Triumphs in ODI Finale Against South Africa
Ireland secured a significant victory against a depleted South African team by 69 runs in the final ODI in Abu Dhabi. Paul Stirling led with 88 runs, while Ireland posted 284 for nine. South Africa, struggling in their response, managed 215, succumbing to Ireland's dominant bowling performance.
The match witnessed a mix of development, with Ireland capitalizing on a series they had already lost, taking consolation in this decisive victory, while South Africa rested key players and contended with injuries, including former international JP Duminy's unexpected return to the field.
