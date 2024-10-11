Left Menu

Teen Sensation Lev Grinberg Takes the French Open by Storm

Lev Grinberg, a 16-year-old Ukrainian golfer, is creating waves at the French Open. Currently tied for fourth place, he credits his routine of playing table tennis and watching Netflix for keeping him grounded. Despite challenging weather conditions, Grinberg remains focused on maintaining his performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:30 IST
In a striking debut performance, 16-year-old Ukrainian golfer Lev Grinberg has captured attention at the French Open near Paris. Participating in just his fifth European tour event, Grinberg delivered an impressive 5-under 66, placing him in a tie for fourth after the first round on Thursday.

Ranked No. 4,603, Grinberg resides at Le Golf National, the tournament's venue. He admitted to anticipating the first-round cancellation after heavy rainfall turned the course into a pond. However, the event proceeded, with Grinberg's dedicated routine helping him stay competitive.

When queried about his strategies for maintaining pace with the leaders, Grinberg emphasized the importance of sticking to his usual routine, which includes playing ping-pong, watching Netflix, and staying focused. In contrast, Thorbjorn Olesen, Joe Dean, and Jesper Svensson lead the tournament, all shooting rounds of 65.

