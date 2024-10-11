Australia's Dominant Victory Secures Semifinal Spot in Women's T20 World Cup

In a commanding display of cricketing prowess, Australia decisively overpowered Pakistan in their T20 World Cup clash, ensuring a semifinal berth. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Australia dismissed Pakistan for a mere 82 runs.

Alyssa Healy spearheaded the response with an encouraging knock of 37 runs from 23 balls, despite retiring hurt due to cramps. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner completed the chase comfortably in just 11 overs.

Australia maintained their impeccable form with sharp bowling, particularly from Ashleigh Gardner, who took 4 wickets for 21 runs. Megan Schutt made history by becoming the leading wicket-taker in women's T20I history.

(With inputs from agencies.)