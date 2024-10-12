India Seeks a Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh in Final T20I

Left Menu

India aims to sweep the T20I series against Bangladesh as they face off in the final match. With a 2-0 lead secured, India opts to bat first while Bangladesh looks to finish on a high. Arshdeep Singh is replaced by Ravi Bishnoi, and Mahmudullah plays his last T20I.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move, India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, chose to bat after winning the toss in the final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh. After securing a dominant 2-0 series lead, India is eyeing a clean sweep. Arshdeep Singh is left out of the lineup, replaced by spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Bangladesh, with seasoned all-rounder Mahmudullah, who is on the brink of retirement, aims to put up a strong fight. Suryakumar Yadav expressed confidence in batting first, citing, 'We would like to bat first, looks a good wicket...important to continue with the good habits.'

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto maintained optimism despite losing the toss, stating, 'I am happy to bowl first, toss doesn't matter.' The team made two changes, bringing in Tamim and Mahedi, as they strive to execute their plans successfully in this potentially decisive match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

