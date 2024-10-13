Washington Sundar: India's Impact Fielder Shines in T20I Series

Rising star Washington Sundar earned the 'Impact Fielder' award during the recent T20I series against Bangladesh, a feat that highlighted his remarkable fielding prowess. Sundar's efforts surpassed those of teammates Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag, solidifying his status as a key player in India's cricket lineup.

The series saw India clinch a record-setting 297 total, with a commanding 133-run victory over Bangladesh. India's fielding coach, T Dilip, praised Sundar for his adaptability and precision, noting his growth in fielding skills. Sundar's achievements included three crucial catches and an impressive economy rate.

Coach Dilip also emphasized the collective spirit and teamwork that underpinned India's success. He highlighted the team's aggressive approach, which was evident in their adaptability and anticipation across various challenges. As the Indian team prepares for upcoming series against New Zealand and South Africa, Sundar's award symbolizes India's cohesive and dynamic fielding strength.

