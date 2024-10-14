Bradbury Triumphs in Dramatic Open de France Victory
English golfer Dan Bradbury clinched the Open de France title with a final-round 66, securing his second European Tour victory. His performance included four birdies on the back nine to finish at 16 under overall. The win grants him entry to prestigious tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Bradbury's success was marked by a pivotal moment on the 15th hole, where he narrowly avoided water and sunk a crucial 15-foot putt. Reflecting on his win, Bradbury expressed disbelief and excitement for upcoming challenges in Dubai.
