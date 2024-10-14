Left Menu

Bradbury Triumphs in Dramatic Open de France Victory

English golfer Dan Bradbury clinched the Open de France title with a final-round 66, securing his second European Tour victory. His performance included four birdies on the back nine to finish at 16 under overall. The win grants him entry to prestigious tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines | Updated: 14-10-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 09:42 IST
English golfer Dan Bradbury emerged victorious at the Open de France, carding an impressive final-round 66. His performance on the back nine, featuring four birdies, cemented his position at 16 under overall, earning him his second career win on the European Tour.

The 25-year-old golfer's triumph guarantees him spots at elite events such as the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the World Tour Championship in Dubai. Despite stiff competition from Denmark's Jeff Winther, who delivered a flawless round of 64, Bradbury held his nerve to clinch the title.

Bradbury's success was marked by a pivotal moment on the 15th hole, where he narrowly avoided water and sunk a crucial 15-foot putt. Reflecting on his win, Bradbury expressed disbelief and excitement for upcoming challenges in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

