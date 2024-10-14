BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a significant decision to scrap the Impact Player rule for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. This rule, initially introduced in the domestic league, was later adopted by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

BCCI's decision comes right after it opted to retain the Impact Player rule in the IPL until 2027. Despite hitting record scores over 250 in this season's IPL, the concept faced criticism, notably from Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, who argued that it hindered the development of all-rounders by deviating from cricket's traditional 11-player format.

While most IPL franchises supported the rule, different voices in the cricketing community, like Saurashtra head coach Niraj Odedra, welcomed its removal in domestic competition. Odedra pointed out that such a change aligns better with international standards, facilitating smoother transitions for cricketers aiming to represent India in global tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)