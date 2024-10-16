Left Menu

Thomas Tuchel Takes Reins as England's New Manager

Thomas Tuchel, former Chelsea coach, has been appointed as the new manager of the England men's national football team. His appointment follows Gareth Southgate's resignation and interim management by Lee Carsley. Tuchel previously managed teams like Bayern Munich, PSG, and Chelsea with considerable success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:33 IST
In a significant change for English football, former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new manager of the England men's national team, according to a Sky Sports report on Tuesday. The German tactician becomes the third foreigner to lead the team, succeeding interim manager Lee Carsley and following Gareth Southgate's recent resignation.

Tuchel, 51, is widely recognized for his strategic acumen, having previously managed Bayern Munich, where he departed last season. He brings a wealth of experience from a successful tenure with PSG and Chelsea, cementing his reputation by taking Chelsea to a triumphant Champions League victory in 2021.

The England position presents a fresh challenge for Tuchel as he aims to lead the team to its first major title since the 1966 World Cup. Meanwhile, the role remains one of the most scrutinized in football, with managing criticism being part and parcel of the job, as highlighted by Southgate during the European Championship.

