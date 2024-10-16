Left Menu

Australia Poised for Eighth Women's T20 World Cup Final

Australia, anticipated to dominate, aims for an unparalleled eighth final in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against South Africa. With a strong record and a formidable team, Australia challenges South Africa, who have historically struggled against them in this tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:52 IST
Australia Poised for Eighth Women's T20 World Cup Final
Australia is set to enter the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as overwhelming favorites, aiming for a historic eighth final appearance against South Africa. The match, scheduled for Thursday, highlights Australia's consistent dominance in the tournament, with semi-final appearances in all nine editions since 2009.

The defending champions will face South Africa, a team they've bested in nine of their last ten WT20I encounters. The head-to-head record in the World Cup favors Australia, who have triumphed in all seven meetings. Australia's team remains largely unchanged, with stars like Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner leading the charge, maintaining consistency and experience post Meg Lanning's retirement.

Playing on Dubai's slow pitch, Australia relies on its deep batting lineup, featuring talents like Phoebe Litchfield. Meanwhile, Nonkululeko Mlaba presents a challenge with her spin for South Africa. Despite having potential match-winners like Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa is yet to defeat Australia in this tournament setting, seeking their inaugural T20 title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

