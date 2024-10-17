Left Menu

India Stumbles in Dramatic Test Against New Zealand

India faced a rare collapse during the first session of the Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, finding themselves at 34/6. Under overcast skies, New Zealand pacers, led by Tim Southee and William ORourke, exploited the conditions to dismantle India's top order, causing significant early damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:23 IST
India Stumbles in Dramatic Test Against New Zealand
New Zealand players (Photo: Blackcaps/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events, India experienced a dramatic collapse during the opening session of the Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The play commenced under threatening skies, with captain Rohit Sharma opting to bat first after winning the toss, a decision that quickly backfired.

The New Zealand pace attack, spearheaded by Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and William ORourke, capitalized on the favorable conditions, reducing India to 10/3 in no time. This marked only the third instance since 1990 where India found itself three wickets down for 10 or fewer runs on home soil in a Test, each occasion orchestrated by New Zealand.

The afternoon saw seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma making early exits, with Kohli dismissed for a duck, reminiscent of his last such dismissal in 2021. Despite spirited attempts by Sarfaraz Khan and respite from Rishabh Pant, the Indian lineup crumbled further, concluding the session at a feeble 34/6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024