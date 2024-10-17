India Stumbles in Dramatic Test Against New Zealand

In a startling turn of events, India experienced a dramatic collapse during the opening session of the Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The play commenced under threatening skies, with captain Rohit Sharma opting to bat first after winning the toss, a decision that quickly backfired.

The New Zealand pace attack, spearheaded by Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and William ORourke, capitalized on the favorable conditions, reducing India to 10/3 in no time. This marked only the third instance since 1990 where India found itself three wickets down for 10 or fewer runs on home soil in a Test, each occasion orchestrated by New Zealand.

The afternoon saw seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma making early exits, with Kohli dismissed for a duck, reminiscent of his last such dismissal in 2021. Despite spirited attempts by Sarfaraz Khan and respite from Rishabh Pant, the Indian lineup crumbled further, concluding the session at a feeble 34/6.

