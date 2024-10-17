Valarie Allman Inspires Ahead of Delhi Half Marathon 2024

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Valarie Allman, serving as the International Event Ambassador for the upcoming Delhi Half Marathon 2024, expressed her exhilaration over the event's large-scale participation anticipated for the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Allman conveyed her enthusiasm, noting, "I'm thrilled to be part of this incredible event. The energy and dedication of over 36,000 participants at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will surely inspire and awe me."

Fresh off a triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she secured a gold medal with a 69.50-metre throw, the American discus throw champion noted the significance of mass sporting events like the marathon. She remarked on the unique challenge these races present, adding, "As a field athlete, I'm amazed by the endurance and determination of runners. Witnessing such a massive turnout will be an exhilarating experience."

Nominated for the 2024 Women's Field Athlete of the Year, Allman has a personal best of 71.46 metres, making it the sport's 15th-longest throw. She expressed her eagerness to engage with local culture on her visit to India, stating, "I'm halfway around the world and it's exhilarating. I'm eager to immerse myself in the culture, experience what India values, and live like a local."

Regarding the race's sustainability initiatives, which include efforts like free metro access and plastic management, Allman applauded the marathon's focus on making an impact through small choices, emphasizing the pressing need for environmental action. She also noted the impressive growth in women's participation over the past 19 years, with women now constituting 30% of runners, as an inspiring development.

Allman's journey from dancer to Olympic champion continues to inspire potential athletes globally. Her historic achievements include clinching the Olympic gold in discus at the Tokyo Olympics and securing a world championship medal with a bronze in 2022. The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, starting from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 20, 2024, also offers a prize pool of USD 260,000.

