Revved Up: Formula One Shifts Gears on Fastest Lap Point

Formula One plans to remove the bonus point for the fastest lap in 2024. The change was approved before the U.S. Grand Prix. Teams have controversially used the point for strategy. Additionally, the requirement for fielding young drivers will increase in free practice sessions.

Updated: 17-10-2024 22:42 IST
The Formula One governing body, FIA, has announced a significant change for the next season, eliminating the bonus point awarded for the fastest lap in a grand prix. This regulation, in effect since 2019, allowed drivers finishing in the top 10 to earn an extra point, proving crucial in long seasons like the upcoming 24-race 2024 series.

This decision, confirmed ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, was made by the World Motor Sport Council during meetings held in Paris and via video conference. Key changes for the 2024 and 2025 sporting and technical regulations include removing the fastest lap point and increasing the requirement for young driver participation from once per car per season to twice.

Despite being strategically significant, especially in contentious scenarios by teams under the same ownership, the fastest lap point will no longer be part of championship calculations. Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas noted that securing fastest laps depends heavily on tactics rather than sheer speed, suggesting support for the regulation shift. Teams like Sauber, currently without points, find the change potentially equalizing.

