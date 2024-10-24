India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Sets Record Attendance

The historic India-Pakistan encounter during the Women's T20 World Cup on October 6 has officially set a record for the highest attendance ever recorded at a group stage match. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the unprecedented turnout, reflecting a rising interest in women's cricket.

Held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the thrilling match ended with India securing a victory by six wickets, drawing a crowd of 15,935 passionate fans. This milestone event underscores the intense rivalry and allure that these two cricketing nations bring to the sport.

This year's World Cup drew a total of 91,030 spectators, marking a 30% increase compared to its previous edition, while the final, featuring New Zealand and South Africa, saw a 68% jump in attendance. These numbers highlight the growing global appeal and expanding audience for women's cricket, as emphasized by ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice.

