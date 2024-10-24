Left Menu

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Sets Record Attendance

The India-Pakistan match in the Women's T20 World Cup set a new record for the highest group stage attendance in the tournament's history. The game attracted 15,935 spectators, contributing to a total of 91,030 attendees, marking a significant increase in fan engagement for women's cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:58 IST
India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Sets Record Attendance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The historic India-Pakistan encounter during the Women's T20 World Cup on October 6 has officially set a record for the highest attendance ever recorded at a group stage match. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the unprecedented turnout, reflecting a rising interest in women's cricket.

Held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the thrilling match ended with India securing a victory by six wickets, drawing a crowd of 15,935 passionate fans. This milestone event underscores the intense rivalry and allure that these two cricketing nations bring to the sport.

This year's World Cup drew a total of 91,030 spectators, marking a 30% increase compared to its previous edition, while the final, featuring New Zealand and South Africa, saw a 68% jump in attendance. These numbers highlight the growing global appeal and expanding audience for women's cricket, as emphasized by ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024