Brian Riemer Steps Up as Denmark's New Head Coach

Brian Riemer has been named the new head coach of Denmark's national football team, succeeding Kasper Hjulmand who stepped down in July, according to a statement from the Danish Football Association (DBU) on Thursday.

Riemer, aged 46, brings a wealth of coaching experience, having worked with Danish powerhouse FC Copenhagen and served as an assistant coach under Thomas Frank at English club Brentford. He most recently held the head coach position at Belgian side Anderlecht until September 2023. Peter Moller, DBU's football director, praised Riemer's energy and commitment to attacking, technical football, qualities that align with the team's goals.

Denmark's recent performances include reaching the semi-finals at Euro 2020 and the last 16 at Euro 2024, though the team's underperformance at the Qatar World Cup highlighted areas in need of improvement. Riemer expressed excitement and readiness for the role, emphasizing his commitment to leading Denmark to future success.

