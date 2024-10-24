Left Menu

Brian Riemer Steps Up as Denmark's New Head Coach

Brian Riemer has been appointed as the new head coach of Denmark's national football team, replacing Kasper Hjulmand. With experience from FC Copenhagen and Brentford, Riemer aims to bring energy and passion to the team. He faces the challenge of addressing weaknesses revealed during the Qatar World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:54 IST
Brian Riemer Steps Up as Denmark's New Head Coach

Brian Riemer has been named the new head coach of Denmark's national football team, succeeding Kasper Hjulmand who stepped down in July, according to a statement from the Danish Football Association (DBU) on Thursday.

Riemer, aged 46, brings a wealth of coaching experience, having worked with Danish powerhouse FC Copenhagen and served as an assistant coach under Thomas Frank at English club Brentford. He most recently held the head coach position at Belgian side Anderlecht until September 2023. Peter Moller, DBU's football director, praised Riemer's energy and commitment to attacking, technical football, qualities that align with the team's goals.

Denmark's recent performances include reaching the semi-finals at Euro 2020 and the last 16 at Euro 2024, though the team's underperformance at the Qatar World Cup highlighted areas in need of improvement. Riemer expressed excitement and readiness for the role, emphasizing his commitment to leading Denmark to future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024