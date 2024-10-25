Arsenal's Odegaard Nears Comeback After Injury Setback

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is reportedly on the brink of returning to action after recovering from an ankle ligament injury. This news comes from Norway's national team coach, Stale Solbakken. Odegaard has been sidelined since sustaining the injury while representing his country in September.

Coach Solbakken optimistic about Odegaard's recovery. 'Everything indicates that the injury is progressing according to plan,' Solbakken told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang. 'It's about the final steps, such as training with opponents and at team sessions. We have justified hope he'll be ready.'

While Arsenal prepares for a pivotal Premier League clash against leaders Liverpool on Sunday, it remains uncertain whether Odegaard will take part. His return could offer a significant boost to Arsenal's midfield options.

(With inputs from agencies.)