Devank's Dazzling Display Leads Patna Pirates to Victory
Devank's remarkable performance, scoring 25 points, led the Patna Pirates to a thrilling 42-40 win against the Tamil Thalaivas in a PKL match. Despite an initial lead by Tamil Thalaivas, Devank's persistent efforts turned the tables, securing a morale-boosting victory for the Pirates.
- Country:
- India
In an exhilarating Pro Kabaddi League clash, Devank's stellar performance was the highlight as the Patna Pirates secured a narrow 42-40 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. The match, held on Friday, saw Devank accumulate an impressive 25 points.
The Tamil Thalaivas started strong, with Narender Kandola, Sachin, and Nitesh Kumar driving the momentum. Midway through the first half, they established a solid 9-point lead, with Kandola achieving his Super 10 by halftime, leading 23-18.
However, Devank's resilience was evident post-break. Chipping away at the scoreline, he executed strategic Super Raids that eventually brought the Pirates back. His efforts not only shrank the deficit but turned the game around, clinching an important victory for his team.
(With inputs from agencies.)