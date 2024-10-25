Devank's Dazzling Display Leads Patna Pirates to Victory

In an exhilarating Pro Kabaddi League clash, Devank's stellar performance was the highlight as the Patna Pirates secured a narrow 42-40 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. The match, held on Friday, saw Devank accumulate an impressive 25 points.

The Tamil Thalaivas started strong, with Narender Kandola, Sachin, and Nitesh Kumar driving the momentum. Midway through the first half, they established a solid 9-point lead, with Kandola achieving his Super 10 by halftime, leading 23-18.

However, Devank's resilience was evident post-break. Chipping away at the scoreline, he executed strategic Super Raids that eventually brought the Pirates back. His efforts not only shrank the deficit but turned the game around, clinching an important victory for his team.

