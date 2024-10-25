Left Menu

Afghanistan A Clinch Victory, Set up Final Clash

In a thrilling encounter, Afghanistan A defeated India A by 20 runs in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup T20. A strong start by Sediqullah Atal and Zubaid Akbari set the tone for Afghanistan. Despite Ramandeep Singh's effort, India fell short, paving the way for Afghanistan to face Sri Lanka A in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alamerat | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Afghanistan A secured a decisive 20-run victory over India A to book their place in the summit clash against Sri Lanka A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup T20 tournament.

Choosing to bat first, Afghanistan A set a commanding target of 206/4, thanks to an impressive 137-run opening stand between Sediqullah Atal and Zubaid Akbari.

Despite Ramandeep Singh's valiant half-century, India A's chase faltered in the face of adept bowling, as Afghanistan A clinched the win to advance to the final.

