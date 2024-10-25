Afghanistan A Clinch Victory, Set up Final Clash

Afghanistan A secured a decisive 20-run victory over India A to book their place in the summit clash against Sri Lanka A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup T20 tournament.

Choosing to bat first, Afghanistan A set a commanding target of 206/4, thanks to an impressive 137-run opening stand between Sediqullah Atal and Zubaid Akbari.

Despite Ramandeep Singh's valiant half-century, India A's chase faltered in the face of adept bowling, as Afghanistan A clinched the win to advance to the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)