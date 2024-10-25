Patrice Motsepe: Leading CAF into a New Era

Patrice Motsepe, the current president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), confirmed his candidacy for a second term. The elections, scheduled for March 2025, offer Motsepe a chance to continue his leadership of African football's governing body.

Motsepe, a South African billionaire and former owner of Mamelodi Sundowns, is seeking re-election following requests from many key figures within CAF's member associations and stakeholders. Despite an open call for nominations, no other candidates have declared their intention to challenge him.

Selected initially by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Motsepe's tenure began after the departure of previous president Ahmad Ahmad due to corruption charges. With his substantial influence, Motsepe remains a pivotal figure in African sports management and leadership.

