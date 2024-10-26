New Zealand Secures Historic Test Series Win in India

Tom Latham-led New Zealand wrote a new chapter in cricket history by defeating Rohit Sharma's India with a 113-run triumph in the second Test at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. This victory marks New Zealand's first-ever Test series win in India, ending India's uninterrupted home series winning streak since 2012.

With this win, New Zealand leads the three-match Test series 2-0, with the concluding game set for November 1 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Throughout the series, India's batting lineup, barring a few standout performances, struggled to meet expectations.

Entering the match with a 1-0 lead, the Kiwis maintained their momentum. On Day 3's final session, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin attempted to stave off defeat, contributing a crucial 33-run partnership. However, Mitchell Santner's dismissal of Ashwin edged New Zealand closer to a historic win.

Akash Deep temporarily replaced Ashwin, joining Jadeja in a brave effort to chase down the target. Yet, the formidable Kiwi bowling attack, led by Santner and Ajaz Patel, regained control. Ajaz removed Akash in the 59th over, and Tom Latham's strategic use of spinners ended the match decisively on Day 3.

Despite India's best efforts, Ajaz Patel sealed the match, removing Jadeja and securing a 113-run win for New Zealand. Santner, who took 13 wickets during the Pune Test, spearheaded the Kiwi bowling in the second innings, claiming six wickets for 104 runs in 29 overs.

The day started poorly for India, with Ashwin and Jadeja at the crease, hoping to recover from 178/7 at Tea. Earlier in the innings, Gautam Gambhir, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill attempted to build India's innings but faltered against Santner's precise bowling.

As New Zealand tightened their grip, Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar attempted a defensive strategy, which failed as Santner trapped Kohli lbw. A string of misjudgments set India back further, with Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, and Sundar falling soon after.

Ravindra Jadeja initially reinstated hope by swiftly dismantling New Zealand's tail. However, his efforts were later overshadowed by Santner's bowling dominance, which brought New Zealand to the brink of an unprecedented series victory in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)