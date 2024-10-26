Left Menu

New Zealand Makes History with First Test Series Win in India

In a landmark achievement, New Zealand claimed their first Test series victory on Indian soil, defeating India by 113 runs in Pune. Under the leadership of Tom Latham, the team showcased resilience and adaptability, with standout performances from Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips cementing their place in the record books.

Team New Zealand. (Picture: X/@BLACKCAPS). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand's cricket team, led by Tom Latham, secured a historic triumph against India with a 113-run victory in the second Test match held in Pune. This win not only concluded the series in favor of the Kiwis but also marked their first-ever Test series victory on Indian soil, a monumental feat previously unattainable for many visiting sides. Speaking on this accomplishment, Captain Tom Latham expressed immense pride and joy.

Latham emphasized the significance of early runs and lauded Mitchell Santner's exceptional bowling, which was pivotal throughout the series. 'It's a really special feeling,' Latham mentioned at the post-match presentation. 'The team effort and everyone contributing made this possible.' He further acknowledged the challenging conditions and praised his team's adaptability, citing the varied pitches as a test of their skills and strategy.

As the series unfolded, New Zealand's bowlers remained disciplined and patient under pressure, especially facing India's formidable lineup led by Rohit Sharma. The match's decisive moments came when Tim Southee's catch sealed the win. This victory underscored a tactical team performance, placing New Zealand in cricket's historical annals as the first to defeat India in a home series in 12 years.

