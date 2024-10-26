Mitchell Santner Spins Victory in Historic New Zealand Triumph Over India

In a stunning display of spin bowling, Mitchell Santner led New Zealand to a historic 113-run victory against India in Pune, securing the nation's first-ever Test series win on Indian soil. Santner's comprehensive 13-wicket tally across both innings not only crowned him the Player of the Match but also set a new benchmark, as he became the first New Zealand spinner to claim five-wicket hauls in each innings of a Test match against India.

Commenting on his approach, Santner said, "It felt a little harder this time. Credit to India for the way they came out; that was the best approach on that wicket. We were just hanging in there," reflecting on the pressures of bowling on a challenging pitch and his perseverance through long spells.

Santner's selection over Matt Henry paid rich dividends for the Black Caps, particularly on Pune's spin-friendly surface. His dominance was evident with first innings figures of 7/53, which dismantled India for 156 against New Zealand's 259. His second-innings effort of 6/104 cemented India's downfall, dismissing them for 245. Santner credited his success to consistent ball placement and subtle pace variations. "Landing the ball in the same spot with slight changes in pace--that's what we aim for as a spin unit," he noted, expressing pride in leading his team to an extraordinary series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)