Di Lorenzo's Late Heroics: Napoli Edges Lecce

Serie A leader Napoli secured a narrow victory with a late goal from captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo against Lecce. Napoli now leads Inter Milan by five points as Inter prepares to face Juventus. The match saw Di Lorenzo redeem himself after a disallowed goal by the VAR, maintaining Napoli’s impressive winning streak.

On Saturday, Serie A leader Napoli clinched a narrow 1-0 win against Lecce at home, thanks to a decisive late goal by captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo. The victory came after Di Lorenzo, whose earlier goal was disallowed by the VAR, managed to capitalize on a rebound from Scott McTominay.

This win extends Napoli's lead to five points over defending champions Inter Milan, who are set to host Juventus on Sunday. Lecce, on the other hand, remains precariously just one point above the last-placed Venezia in the standings.

In other news, Atalanta was facing Hellas Verona, and heavy flooding in Bologna led to the postponement of AC Milan's match. Napoli continues its streak with a fourth straight win, having not lost since the season opener, as they prepare to host Milan on Tuesday without the distraction of European competitions.

