India's Spin Struggles: A Disappointing Loss to New Zealand

Sanjay Manjrekar criticized India's batting performance after losing to New Zealand in the second Test in Pune. The Indian team struggled against the Kiwi spinners, notably Mitchell Santner, who took 13 wickets, leading to India's first home series defeat in 12 years. The series ended 2-0 for New Zealand.

India's Spin Struggles: A Disappointing Loss to New Zealand
Team India (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's renowned cricketing prowess faced a significant setback as they succumbed to a rare home series defeat after 12 long years, at the hands of New Zealand. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his dismay over the local team's batting inadequacies during their second Test in Pune, which saw the visitors seizing a decisive 2-0 lead in the series.

In a candid discussion on ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar shed light on the Indian batsmen's struggle against spin, particularly highlighting Shubman Gill's perceived discomfort against turning pitches. He also criticized Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their missteps, indicating a broader issue with the Indian top order's technique and confidence against spin bowlers.

The match narratives unfolded with New Zealand's impressive batting display, combined with a lethal spin attack led by Mitchell Santner, guiding them to a comfortable 113-run victory over India. The Kiwis capitalized on their first-innings lead, applying pressure throughout and wrapping up the match in two days. This feat marked a significant victory in New Zealand's cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

