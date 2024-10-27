India's Spin Struggles: A Disappointing Loss to New Zealand

India's renowned cricketing prowess faced a significant setback as they succumbed to a rare home series defeat after 12 long years, at the hands of New Zealand. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his dismay over the local team's batting inadequacies during their second Test in Pune, which saw the visitors seizing a decisive 2-0 lead in the series.

In a candid discussion on ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar shed light on the Indian batsmen's struggle against spin, particularly highlighting Shubman Gill's perceived discomfort against turning pitches. He also criticized Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their missteps, indicating a broader issue with the Indian top order's technique and confidence against spin bowlers.

The match narratives unfolded with New Zealand's impressive batting display, combined with a lethal spin attack led by Mitchell Santner, guiding them to a comfortable 113-run victory over India. The Kiwis capitalized on their first-innings lead, applying pressure throughout and wrapping up the match in two days. This feat marked a significant victory in New Zealand's cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)