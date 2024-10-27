Bagnaia Triumphs in Torrential Thailand

Francesco Bagnaia showcased exceptional skill as he conquered the rain-laden Buriram International Circuit, claiming victory at the Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday.

The reigning champion capitalized on slip-ups from Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing and Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing, elevating himself to his ninth win this season and slicing his gap with Martin to just 17 points.

Despite his errors, Martin managed to secure a second-place finish, while rising star Pedro Acosta of GasGas Tech3 completed the podium in third place.

(With inputs from agencies.)