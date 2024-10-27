Left Menu

Bagnaia Triumphs in Torrential Thailand

Francesco Bagnaia clinched victory at the rain-soaked Thailand Grand Prix, narrowing his points gap with rival Jorge Martin to 17. Bagnaia capitalized on Martin and Marc Marquez's mistakes, earning his ninth win this season. Martin finished second, while rookie Pedro Acosta secured third place.

Francesco Bagnaia showcased exceptional skill as he conquered the rain-laden Buriram International Circuit, claiming victory at the Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday.

The reigning champion capitalized on slip-ups from Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing and Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing, elevating himself to his ninth win this season and slicing his gap with Martin to just 17 points.

Despite his errors, Martin managed to secure a second-place finish, while rising star Pedro Acosta of GasGas Tech3 completed the podium in third place.

