Pakistan's Top Cricketers Set for Australia Tour
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah are included in Pakistan’s ODI and T20 squads for Australia’s tour. Babar previously resigned as captain but returned for T20 duties. The squad will rest against Zimbabwe post-Australia, with Mohammad Rizwan a potential captain candidate alongside Salman Ali Agha.
In a strategic move, Pakistan has included top cricketers Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah in its one-day international and Twenty20 squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. This, as the cricket board prepares to announce a new captain, marks a significant phase in Pakistan cricket.
Having stepped down as captain last year after a lackluster World Cup performance, Babar made his return as the white-ball captain for the T20 World Cup. Though they missed the Super Eight, the team is optimistic about their prospects in the Australia tour, running from November 4 to 18.
Mohammad Rizwan, a key wicketkeeper-batsman and a top contender for captaincy, will also play in the Australia games and Zimbabwe ODIs but will be rested for T20s. The Pakistan squad is poised to face challenges on both tours as they continue to build a dynamic team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
