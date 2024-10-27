Sophie Devine's All-Round Brilliance Levels Series for New Zealand

New Zealand emerged victorious against India in a gripping encounter thanks to spectacular all-round performances by Sophie Devine. Her 79-run innings and key bowling figures led New Zealand to triumph in the second women's ODI, leveling the series at 1-1.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Devine alongside teammate Maddy Green secured a pivotal partnership, lifting New Zealand to a formidable total. The duo's effort was complemented by an impressive display from the bowling unit, dismantling India's batting lineup for just 183 runs.

India's pursuit of the 260-run target faltered early on, and despite fighting efforts from Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor, they ultimately fell short. The defeat highlighted continued batting challenges, leaving India to regroup before the final match.

(With inputs from agencies.)