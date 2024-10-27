Action-Packed Weekend: Key Updates Across Sports

The sports world saw significant action and updates this weekend, touching every major league from the NFL to the NHL. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis confirmed via email to ESPN that key player, Maxx Crosby, will remain with the team, dispelling trade rumors.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are poised to rely on quarterback Jayden Daniels for the upcoming game against the Chicago Bears, pending any setbacks. The weekend also witnessed coaching changes in the WNBA, with Indiana Fever's head coach Christie Sides being relieved after their playoff exit.

In international sports, Nico Echavarria clinched a narrow victory at the Zozo Championship. The weekend also featured updates from the golf, hockey, and major soccer leagues, marking a truly international and eventful span of sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)