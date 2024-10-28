Local Heroes Triumph at Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024

Local champions CB Benson and Reena Manohar seized the medals in the coveted Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024 at Marine Drive on an overcast, brisk Sunday morning. Benson completed the arduous 42.2-kilometer course in 3:00:42, finally claiming the crown after two consecutive second-place finishes.

Justin clocked in at 03:06:56 to secure the second position, followed closely by Sreenidhi Sreekumar at 03:08:49. In the women's category, Reena Manohar emerged victorious, completing the marathon in 04:50:06. Mary Joshy and Nileena Babu followed closely, with times of 04:53:59 and 04:54:32, respectively.

The event was graced by Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer and brand ambassador for Ageas Federal Life Insurance. Tendulkar expressed his excitement over the large turnout, highlighting the inclusive spirit of the marathon featuring women and older participants. He also commended Ageas Federal Life Insurance for their continuous support in fostering a culture of health and fitness across India.

Jude Gomes, MD & CEO of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, emphasized the growing anticipation surrounding the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon each year. With over 8,000 participants, the marathon has become a leading sports event in the region. Organizations like Kochi Police and aspirants from Air India, Indian Navy, and Cochin Shipyard added to the grandeur of the event.

In a highlight of the day, Sajith KM won the half-marathon title for the third consecutive year, timing 1:21:23. Athul Raj and Vishnu VR completed the podium in the men's category. Additionally, A.K. Rama led the women's half-marathon, followed by Jaseena Khani and Bismy Augustine.

Marathon Results: Full Marathon (42.2 km) - Men: 1. CB Benson (03:00:42); 2. Justin (03:06:56); 3. Sreenidhi Sreekumar (03:08:49). Women: 1. Reena Manohar (04:50:06); 2. Mary Joshy (04:53:59); 3. Nileena Babu (04:54:32). Half Marathon (21.1 Km) - Men: 1. Sajith KM (01:21:23); 2. Athul Raj (01:22:37); 3. VR Vishnu (01:23:05). Women: 1. AK Rama (01:55:33); 2. Jaseena Khani (01:58:03); 3. Bismy Augustine (01:59:00).

(With inputs from agencies.)