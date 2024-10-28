Balotelli Returns: Genoa Bets on Super Mario's Comeback

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has joined Genoa as a free agent, marking a significant return to Serie A after more than four years. At 34, Balotelli remains a high-profile name, despite his recent absence from club football since last season. Genoa, currently third from the bottom in the standings, are hoping the seasoned striker can boost their score with his notable experience in Serie A.

Known as 'Super Mario,' Balotelli made his breakthrough in Serie A with Inter Milan back in 2007, under coach Roberto Mancini. His career includes significant stints with Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, and a spell in France with Nice and Olympique de Marseille. Having scored 14 goals for Italy in 36 appearances, Balotelli was a key player in significant competitions like the Euro 2012 and 2014 World Cup.

Balotelli's career has been a rollercoaster of triumphs and turmoil, often marred by poor discipline and controversies. With this new opportunity at Genoa, he aims to reignite his career and prove his mettle at the top level, as the club prepares to host Fiorentina on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)