Carlos Alcaraz Eyes Prize at Six Kings Slam

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has admitted that the record-breaking prize money at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia recently influenced his decision to participate in the tournament. This declaration comes as the world number two readies himself for the impending Paris Masters.

Alcaraz, who pocketed $1.5 million for his performance over four days in mid-October, emphasized his genuine passion for tennis. "Most of the time I don't think about the money," Alcaraz stated, "but you have to be realistic. You have to think that you want to earn money."

The Six Kings Slam offered a historic prize, which Alcaraz found motivating. Despite past challenges at the Paris Masters, he hopes to channel his renewed vigor into this year's competition.

