Respecting the Haka: A Rugby Tradition Under Scrutiny

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has come to the defense of the haka, following critical remarks from England prop Joe Marler. The atmosphere is tense ahead of their clash at Twickenham, as Marler labeled the traditional Maori war dance 'ridiculous' and suggested it should be 'binned'.

Marler's comments, made on social media, sparked controversy before he temporarily deleted his account. Despite not participating in the upcoming match, Marler admitted his intention was to 'stoke interest'. Robertson, having named his squad, reflected on Marler's words, suggesting that they might have been more carefully articulated.

The haka, Robertson explained, is integral to New Zealand's identity and rugby tradition, embodying a challenge and celebration of ancestry. Past incidents, such as England's fine at the 2019 World Cup for infringing on haka protocol, highlight the dance's cultural significance. Although varying responses are evident, Robertson noted that the spectacle remains a revered rugby custom.

(With inputs from agencies.)