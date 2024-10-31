South Africa Sets the Stage with Fresh Faces for India T20I Series

South Africa has unveiled its T20I squad for the much-anticipated home series against India, with Aiden Markram at the helm. The team boasts a robust middle-order spearheaded by hard-hitters David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. Spin duties will be managed by Keshav Maharaj, as fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee look to strengthen the pace attack.

Notably, all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana marks his first appearance following a standout performance in the CSA T20 Challenge, securing 12 wickets at an average of 14.08. Joining him in the ranks is uncapped all-rounder Andile Simelane, who was previously part of the touring squad to the United Arab Emirates in September.

Veteran bowler Kagiso Rabada will sit out this series, while Lungi Ngidi is sidelined as he prepares for the Test series against Sri Lanka in November. Pacer Lutho Sipamla, with 18 international wickets to his name, has been called up for the last two matches of the series. The four-match showdown begins on November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium, followed by fixtures in Port Elizabeth, Centurion, and Johannesburg.

(With inputs from agencies.)