Diamantakos' Double Heroics Propel East Bengal to AFC Knockouts

East Bengal FC secured a spot in the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 knockouts by defeating Nejmeh SC 3-2, with Dimitrios Diamantakos scoring twice. East Bengal topped Group A with seven points, having previously drawn with Paro FC and beaten Bashundhara Kings. They await their quarter-final opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimphu | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:03 IST
Diamantakos' Double Heroics Propel East Bengal to AFC Knockouts
East Bengal FC has secured a spot in the knockout stage of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nejmeh SC. The decisive win was powered by a brace from Dimitrios Diamantakos, propelling the Indian Super League side to the top of Group A.

The match, held at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, saw East Bengal take an early lead through an own goal by Nejmeh's Baba Musah. Diamantakos then doubled the advantage, finding the net from a precise cross by Mahesh Naorem.

Despite fierce efforts from Nejmeh, who had previously won their two group matches, East Bengal held firm. Diamantakos converted a penalty in the 77th minute, sealing the victory. East Bengal will now await their quarter-final rivals as the group stage concludes.

