Anil Kumble Labels Virat Kohli's Run-Out as 'Suicidal' in Eventful Test Match
Legendary spinner Anil Kumble criticized Virat Kohli's 'suicidal' run-out during the concluding moments of Day 1 in the third Test. India, trailing by 149 runs, will resume with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Kohli’s dismissal contributed to a dramatic shift in momentum against India.
On Day 1 of the third Test at Wankhede Stadium, India's legendary spinner Anil Kumble described Virat Kohli's dismissal as 'suicidal'. Kohli's run-out, which occurred in the last moments of play, was seen as a major turning point that swung the game's momentum in favor of the visiting team.
In a discussion on Jio Cinema, Kumble highlighted the concern over recurring incidents of poor play. He emphasized the missed opportunity of entering the innings with only one wicket down, as India lost three wickets swiftly, including a run-out that few expected from a player of Kohli's caliber.
Despite this tough phase, Kohli has shown solid form in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. However, as India grapples with a 149-run deficit, it will be upon players like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant to stabilize the innings, following the dramatic events of the opening day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
