Isak's Header Sinks Arsenal: Newcastle Triumphs 1-0

In a tightly contested Premier League match at St. James' Park on Saturday, Newcastle United emerged victorious with a 1-0 win against Arsenal, courtesy of Alexander Isak's decisive header. The game saw an early breakthrough in the 12th minute when Isak expertly nodded the ball past Arsenal's goalkeeper, David Raya.

Newcastle's attacking intent was evident from the start as Sean Longstaff sent Joe Willock down the left flank. Despite a counterattack led by Bukayo Saka for Arsenal, the visitors struggled to test Newcastle's defense. Saka's attempt hit the side netting, highlighting Newcastle's resilient backline.

The match's turning point was a remarkable cross from Anthony Gordon, setting up Isak's clinical finish. Arsenal, despite gaining momentum midway, found their efforts consistently thwarted by Newcastle's defense, which held firm to secure a crucial victory and all three points.

(With inputs from agencies.)