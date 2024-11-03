Left Menu

New Zealand Achieves Historic Series Sweep Against India

New Zealand completed a historic 3-0 series sweep against India with a 25-run victory in the third and final test in Mumbai. India was bowled out for 121 while chasing 147, marking their first home series whitewash since 2000. Ajaz Patel's 6-57 was key to New Zealand's victory.

New Zealand clinched a historic 25-run victory over India in the third and final test match in Mumbai, securing a 3-0 series sweep. The win marked the first time India was whitewashed at home since 2000, when South Africa achieved the feat.

India, chasing 147 runs for victory, was bowled out for 121 on a challenging pitch at the Wankhede Stadium. Their defeat ended a streak of 18 consecutive home series wins, dating back to a 2-1 loss to England in 2012.

Ajaz Patel starred for New Zealand, taking 6-57, which was instrumental in breaking the hosts' resistance and securing the visitors' maiden series victory in India since 1955.

(With inputs from agencies.)

