New Zealand's Historic Series Sweep: Unveiling the Underdog Triumph in India
New Zealand achieved a remarkable 3-0 series victory in India, winning the final test in Mumbai by 25 runs. Despite a challenging wicket, the Black Caps dismissed India for 121, with Ajaz Patel taking a decisive 6-57. This historic success marks New Zealand's first test series win against India since 1955.
New Zealand completed a groundbreaking series sweep in India with a 25-run victory in the final test in Mumbai. The Black Caps defined expectations by dismissing India for 121, securing a 3-0 win against the hosts on a challenging wicket.
The triumph, marking New Zealand's first series win in India since 1955, underscores the visitors' formidable performance and tactical acumen. Ajaz Patel led the bowling attack with an exceptional 6-57, while Glenn Phillips complemented with 3-42, dismantling the Indian batting order on a turning pitch.
This defeat for India, reminiscent of their 2000 loss to South Africa, adds pressure ahead of their upcoming series against Australia. New Zealand's historic win not only halted India's 18-series home streak but also solidified their reputation as formidable challengers globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
