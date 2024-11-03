Rohit Sharma's Resilience: Aiming for Redemption Down Under

Following a severe series loss against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma has acknowledged the troubling performance of India's prominent batters. Sharma, determined to enhance India's form, promises a 'very special' showing in the upcoming Tests in Australia.

Despite suffering a 0-3 whitewash at home, Sharma is optimistic. Though India's standing on the World Test Championship table has suffered, the skipper emphasized the significance of regaining momentum in the Australia series rather than dwelling on the past.

Sharma, who has recently embraced an aggressive batting style, plans to reevaluate his technique. Acknowledging the challenges, he aims to ensure the Indian squad, particularly young players, remain focused and confident ahead of their Australian tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)