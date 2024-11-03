Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Resilience: Aiming for Redemption Down Under

After a significant loss to New Zealand, Rohit Sharma accepts the concern over India's top batters' performance and focuses on the upcoming Australia series. Despite India's current setback, Sharma promises an improved and special showing in Australia, emphasizing preparation and mindset adjustments for young players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:24 IST
Rohit Sharma's Resilience: Aiming for Redemption Down Under
performance
  • Country:
  • India

Following a severe series loss against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma has acknowledged the troubling performance of India's prominent batters. Sharma, determined to enhance India's form, promises a 'very special' showing in the upcoming Tests in Australia.

Despite suffering a 0-3 whitewash at home, Sharma is optimistic. Though India's standing on the World Test Championship table has suffered, the skipper emphasized the significance of regaining momentum in the Australia series rather than dwelling on the past.

Sharma, who has recently embraced an aggressive batting style, plans to reevaluate his technique. Acknowledging the challenges, he aims to ensure the Indian squad, particularly young players, remain focused and confident ahead of their Australian tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024