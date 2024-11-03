Left Menu

Teenage Squash Star Anahat Singh Dominates with Sixth PSA Title

Teenage squash prodigy Anahat Singh claimed her sixth PSA Challenger title of 2024 at the Costa North Coast Open in Australia. The 16-year-old won the final against Japan's Akari Midorikawa in straight games. Singh's impressive year includes multiple titles and a strong showing at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Anahat Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Anahat Singh, the teenage squash sensation, has secured her sixth PSA Challenger title of the year by clinching the women's singles crown at the Costa North Coast Open 2024 in Coffs Harbour, Australia. On Sunday, the 16-year-old showed her prowess by defeating Japan's Akari Midorikawa in straight sets 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-7).

Seeded third, Singh demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, losing just one game. Her journey to victory included a semi-final win against Hong Kong's Kirstie Wong, as well as triumphs over Bobo Lam and Helen Tang in earlier rounds.

Singh's stellar year features wins at various prestigious tournaments, including the JSW Willingdon Little Masters and the Hamdard Squashters Northern Slam. Despite a setback due to injury in Japan, her winning streak in national and international competitions remains strong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

