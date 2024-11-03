Left Menu

Gambhir Under Pressure After Series Defeats

Gautam Gambhir faces intense scrutiny just months after his appointment as India's head coach, following series losses against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Tactical decisions and team selections have raised questions, and the upcoming Australia tour will be crucial for his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:52 IST
Gambhir Under Pressure After Series Defeats
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

Crucial defeats to Sri Lanka and New Zealand have put Gautam Gambhir under immense scrutiny in his role as India's head coach, just months into his tenure. Appointed with considerable expectations, Gambhir faces questions regarding his tactical decisions and team selections.

India's surprising ODI series loss to Sri Lanka and a 3-0 drubbing in Test matches by New Zealand have raised concerns. Critics particularly point to his team's consistent struggles against spin bowling, with Gambhir's strategy of playing aggressively under any circumstance at the forefront of discussions.

Gambhir's influence in selection matters has been notable, with the exception granted for his attendance at the Australia tour selection meeting, but upcoming matches could determine the future of his leadership as Indian cricket closely watches his next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Devdiscourse

