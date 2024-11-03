Gambhir Under Pressure After Series Defeats

Crucial defeats to Sri Lanka and New Zealand have put Gautam Gambhir under immense scrutiny in his role as India's head coach, just months into his tenure. Appointed with considerable expectations, Gambhir faces questions regarding his tactical decisions and team selections.

India's surprising ODI series loss to Sri Lanka and a 3-0 drubbing in Test matches by New Zealand have raised concerns. Critics particularly point to his team's consistent struggles against spin bowling, with Gambhir's strategy of playing aggressively under any circumstance at the forefront of discussions.

Gambhir's influence in selection matters has been notable, with the exception granted for his attendance at the Australia tour selection meeting, but upcoming matches could determine the future of his leadership as Indian cricket closely watches his next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)