Indian A-Team Stars Head Down Under for Crucial Match Practice

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel are set to travel to Australia for India's second unofficial Test against Australia A. The Indian team management aims to provide all players, especially reserves, ample game time before the seven-week series commencing in Perth on November 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:21 IST
Indian cricket talents KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel are headed to Australia to participate in the second 'unofficial Test' scheduled from November 7 at the MCG. The two players aim to secure vital match practice ahead of the first official Test beginning November 22 in Perth.

Rahul, a senior batter, and Jurel, serving as a reserve keeper, were part of India's squad during the New Zealand series. However, Rahul featured only in the opening match before being sidelined, and Jurel has not played since Rishabh Pant's return to the team.

The Indian team management emphasizes the importance of providing game time for all team members, especially the reserves. This approach ensures players are prepared for any unexpected opportunities in the expansive seven-week series.

