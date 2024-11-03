Indian A-Team Stars Head Down Under for Crucial Match Practice

Indian cricket talents KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel are headed to Australia to participate in the second 'unofficial Test' scheduled from November 7 at the MCG. The two players aim to secure vital match practice ahead of the first official Test beginning November 22 in Perth.

Rahul, a senior batter, and Jurel, serving as a reserve keeper, were part of India's squad during the New Zealand series. However, Rahul featured only in the opening match before being sidelined, and Jurel has not played since Rishabh Pant's return to the team.

The Indian team management emphasizes the importance of providing game time for all team members, especially the reserves. This approach ensures players are prepared for any unexpected opportunities in the expansive seven-week series.

