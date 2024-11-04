Verstappen Edges Closer to Fourth F1 Title with Stellar Brazilian Victory

In a stunning display of driving skill, Max Verstappen surged from 17th on the grid to claim victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix, putting the Red Bull racer on the brink of his fourth Formula One title.

Lando Norris, who had started in pole position, finished sixth and now faces potential penalties for procedural infringements, exacerbating the title gap to 62 points with three races left. Verstappen could secure the championship at the upcoming Las Vegas race on November 23.

A tumultuous race, marked by multiple halts, saw Verstappen seize his eighth win of the season with a dominant 19.477 second lead. The victory ends Verstappen's 10-race winless streak, elevating Alpine to surprising success and shaking up the drivers' standings.

