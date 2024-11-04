Left Menu

Verstappen Edges Closer to Fourth F1 Title with Stellar Brazilian Victory

Max Verstappen delivered a remarkable performance to win the Brazilian Grand Prix from 17th position, putting him on the cusp of his fourth Formula One title. Lando Norris's hopes suffered a blow as he finished sixth and risked a penalty after a chaotic race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 00:19 IST
Verstappen Edges Closer to Fourth F1 Title with Stellar Brazilian Victory
Max Verstappen

In a stunning display of driving skill, Max Verstappen surged from 17th on the grid to claim victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix, putting the Red Bull racer on the brink of his fourth Formula One title.

Lando Norris, who had started in pole position, finished sixth and now faces potential penalties for procedural infringements, exacerbating the title gap to 62 points with three races left. Verstappen could secure the championship at the upcoming Las Vegas race on November 23.

A tumultuous race, marked by multiple halts, saw Verstappen seize his eighth win of the season with a dominant 19.477 second lead. The victory ends Verstappen's 10-race winless streak, elevating Alpine to surprising success and shaking up the drivers' standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024