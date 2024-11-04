Pratyasa Ray Wins Ekalabya Puraskar for Outstanding Achievement in Sports
Swimmer Pratyasa Ray was honored with the Ekalabya Puraskar 2024 for her remarkable success in national and international sports competitions. The award, presented by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust, comprised a citation, trophy, and Rs 7 lakh. Additional honors were given to athletes Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram and Tanvi Patri.
Swimmer Pratyasa Ray has been distinguished with the esteemed Ekalabya Puraskar for 2024, celebrating her remarkable achievements in both national and international competitions over the past two years, as announced by an official source.
The accolade, presented during a ceremony organised by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), included a citation, a trophy, and a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh. The event, held on Sunday, also honored sprinter Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram and badminton player Tanvi Patri with citations and cash prizes of Rs 1.5 lakh each for their respective performances.
The Deputy Chief Minister, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, bestowed the awards on the athletes, an occasion also attended by Kendrapara MP and chairman of the Ekalabya Puraskar Committee 2024, Baijayant Panda. This annual award, established by IMPaCT in 1993, recognises young sportspersons from Odisha who have delivered exceptional performances over the previous two years.
